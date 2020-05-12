Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Ferrari at the end of the current season, the Italian team announced in a statement Tuesday.
Team principal Mattia Binotto said the difficult decision had been mutual but "the time had come to go our separate ways in order to reach our respective objectives."
Vettel, who joined Ferrari in 2015, said financial matters had nothing to do with it and hoped he would share more "beautiful moments" in his time left with the team.
"In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it's vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony," added Vettel, whose relationship with Ferrari had come under intense scrutiny after a series of incidents last year.
"The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season."
The Formula One season is yet to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic and it's unclear where Vettel will go next in his career.
More to follow...
