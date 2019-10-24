Most football fans would agree a raucous atmosphere is conducive to the thrill of watching their team play.
Which is why German soccer club Freiburg received a shock earlier this week after it was told it would not be allowed to host night matches at its brand new $85 million stadium because of fears over noise levels.
A ruling by an administrative court for Baden-Wurttemberg has said the club will be prohibited from playing games at its new home that begin at 8 p.m. local time and between 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET) and 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Freiburg CEO Oliver Leki said the club was surprised by the verdict.
In a statement sent to CNN, he said: "Given the course to date, this decision comes very unexpectedly. The grounds will have to be examined in detail in order to continue with the proceedings."
READ: How Borussia Dortmund is leading football's fight against the far-right
READ: Bayern pays tribute to former chairman who rebuilt club after WWII
It is expected that an appeal will be made following the court's decision.
The current ruling means Freiburg, which is scheduled to move into the new 35,000 stadium in time for the 2020/21 season, would be unable to play in four of the six game slots used by the German Bundesliga at a weekend.
If not resolved, it would mean Freiburg would be unable to host games on Friday's 8.30 p.m. slot, Saturday's 6.30 p.m. slot and Monday's at 8.30 p.m. It would also be banned from playing home games at 1.30 p.m. on a Sunday.
READ: The teenage sensation everyone's talking about
READ: Liverpool condemns racist banner at Champions League game
This is not the first time the club has faced a legal challenge over the new stadium.
In May, a local court rejected legal action brought by residents who had objected to construction, citing fears over noise and increased traffic.
Freiburg, which currently plays its home home games at the 24,000-capacity Schwarzwald Stadion, sits sixth in Germany's top division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.