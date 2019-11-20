A year of fierce competition culminates in the Czech Republic this week as equestrian's most lucrative competition reaches its dramatic conclusion at the Global Champions Prague Playoffs.
The world's greatest showjumping talent will head to the capital Prague to compete for eye-watering prizes worth more than $13m (12 million euros) between November 21-24.
Held at the city's O2 Arena, the GC Playoffs invites all of the individual winners of this season's Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix events to face off in the coveted season finale, the LGCT Super Grand Prix.
Last year's champion Edwina Tops-Alexander is back again to defend her title but will face tough competition from a host of rivals.
Reigning LGCT champion Ben Maher will be among the favorites this year along with the likes of Marcus Ehning, Daniel Deusser, Belgian Pieter Devos and Swiss star Martin Fuchs.
"I am very happy to have finally qualified for the LGCT Super GP in Prague," said Ehning. "I was very close to qualifying for it last year and this year I really wanted to achieve it.
"I really wanted to be part of it this year. My goal was finally achieved in New York and I am thrilled to ride."
READ: Edwina Tops-Alexander wins $1.4 million Super Grand Prix in Prague
READ: Ben Maher living New York dream with second overall LGCT title
GCL Super Cup
The blockbuster line up also includes the 16 Global Champions League teams competing for the GCL Super Cup with the competition spanning four thrilling days in the the "City of a Hundred Spires."
Team owners and managers will be able to capitalize on the flexibility to take four riders to Prague, allowing them to make tactical selection decisions with only three team members allowed to ride per day during the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
Madrid in Motion won the $3.4 million prize in its inaugural year but the reigning champion will face stiff competition from the London Knights, which claimed its second consecutive overall title in 2019.
Prague Lions, another of the teams bidding for the title, is counting on home support to spur them on.
"The support from the local fans is vital to help us against such strong opposition - I don't underestimate the other teams," said team manager Jessica Kurten.
"I feel extremely privileged to lead such a motivated and professional group of athletes and I'd like to thank our riders, their horses and the team owners.
"The GC Prague Playoffs is the highlight of the season. We have been building our team throughout the year to have our horses and riders in the best form possible and have a united goal for Prague."
Rider Niels Bruynseels added: "The crowd last year were amazing, lots of people with a full house.
"We will do everything to take the best results here -- for me personally on Saturday evening and also for the team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.