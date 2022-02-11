There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 7 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Women's super-G: Lara Gut-Behrami, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Women's 7.5km sprint: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men's 15km classic: Iivo Niskanen, Finland
Short Track Speed Skating
- Women's 1,000m: Suzanne Schulting, Netherlands
Skeleton
- Men: Christopher Grotheer, Germany
Snowboard
- Men's snowboard halfpipe: Ayumu Hirano, Japan
Speed Skating
- Men's 10,000m: Nils van der Poel, Sweden
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.