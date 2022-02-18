There were five gold medals up for grabs on Friday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 14 of the Games.
Biathlon
- Women's 12.5km mass start: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet, France
- Men's 15km mass start: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway
Freestyle Skiing
- Women's freeski halfpipe: Eileen Gu, China
- Men's ski cross big: Ryan Regez, Switzerland
Speed Skating
- Men's 1,000m: Thomas Krol, The Netherlands
The full medal table can be found here.
