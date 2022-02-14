There were four gold medals up for grabs on Monday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 10 of the Games.

Bobsled

  • Women's monobob: Kaillie Humphries, USA

Figure Skating

  • Ice dance: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, France

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women's aerials: Xu Mengtao, China

Ski Jumping

  • Men's team event: Austria

The full medal table can be found here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.