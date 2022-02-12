There were six gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 8 of the Games.
Biathlon
- Men's 10km sprint: Johannes Thingnes Bø, Norway
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women's 4x5km relay: The Russian Olympic Committee
Skeleton
- Women: Hannah Neise, Germany
Ski Jumping
- Men's large hill Individual: Marius Lindvik, Norway
Snowboard
- Mixed team snowboard cross big: Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner, USA
Short Track Speed Skating
- Men's 500m: Gao Tingyu, China
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
