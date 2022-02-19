There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Saturday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who took home gold for their delegations on Day 15 of the Games.

Bobsleigh

  • Two-woman: Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi, Germany

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Men's 50km Mass Start Free: Alexander Bolshunov, Team ROC

Curling

  • Men's: Sweden

Figure Skating

  • Pair Skating-Free Skating: Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, China

Freestyle Skiing

  • Men's Freeski Halfpipe: Nico Porteous, New Zealand

Speed Skating

  • Men's Mass Start: Bart Swings, Belgium
  • Women's Mass Start: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

The full medal table can be found here.

