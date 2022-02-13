There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 9 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men's giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Women's 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
- Men's 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men's 4x10km relay: Russian Olympic Committee
Short Track Speed Skating
- Women's 3,000m relay: The Netherlands
- Men's 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary
Speed Skating
- Women's 500m: Erin Jackson, USA
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.