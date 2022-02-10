Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

Chloe Kim poses with her medal after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe event.

 Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men's Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women's 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway

Figure Skating

  • Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA

Freestyle skiing

  • Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America

Luge

  • Team Relay: Germany

Snowboard

  • Men's Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
  • Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA

Speed Skating

  • Women's 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.