Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men's Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women's 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway
Figure Skating
- Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA
Freestyle skiing
- Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America
Luge
- Team Relay: Germany
Snowboard
- Men's Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
- Women's Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA
Speed Skating
- Women's 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.