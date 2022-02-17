Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 13 of the Games.
Alpine skiing
- Women's alpine combined slalom: Michelle Gisin, Switzerland
Figure skating
- Women's single skating: Anna Shcherbakova, Russian Olympic Committee
Freestyle skiing
- Women's ski cross: Sandra Näslund, Sweden
Ice hockey
- Women: Canada
Nordic combined
- Team large hill/4x5km cross-country relay: Norway
Speed skating
- Women's 1,000m: Miho Takagi, Japan
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.