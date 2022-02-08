Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.

Alpine Skiing

  • Men's Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria

Biathlon

  • Men's 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France

Cross-Country Skiing

  • Women's Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden
  • Men's Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway

Curling

  • Mixed Doubles: Italy

Freestyle Skiing

Luge

  • Women's Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany

Snowboard

  • Women's Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic
  • Men's Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria

Speed Skating

  • Men's 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.