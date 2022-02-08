Ten gold medals were won on Day 4 of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.
Alpine Skiing
- Men's Super-G: Matthias Mayer, Austria
Biathlon
- Men's 20km Individual: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women's Sprint Free: Jonna Sundling, Sweden
- Men's Sprint Free: Johannes Klæbo, Norway
Curling
- Mixed Doubles: Italy
Freestyle Skiing
- Women's Freeski Big Air: Eileen Gu, China
Luge
- Women's Singles: Natalie Geisenberger, Germany
Snowboard
- Women's Parallel Giant Slalom: Ester Ledecká, Czech Republic
- Men's Parallel Giant Slalom: Benjamin Karl, Austria
Speed Skating
- Men's 1,500m: Kjeld Nuis, Netherlands
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.