There were nine gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 11 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Women's downhill: Corinne Suter, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Men's 4x7.5km relay: Norway
Bobsled
- Two-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany
Freestyle Skiing
- Women's freeski slopestyle: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland
Nordic Combined
- Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country: Jørgen Graabak, Norway
Snowboard
- Women's snowboard big air: Anna Gasser, Austria
- Men's snowboard big air: Su Yiming, China
Speed Skating
- Women's team pursuit: Canada
- Men's team pursuit: Norway
The full medal table can be found here.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.