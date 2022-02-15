There were nine gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 11 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Women's downhill: Corinne Suter, Switzerland

Biathlon

  • Men's 4x7.5km relay: Norway

Bobsled

  • Two-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women's freeski slopestyle: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland

Nordic Combined

  • Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country: Jørgen Graabak, Norway

Snowboard

  • Women's snowboard big air: Anna Gasser, Austria
  • Men's snowboard big air: Su Yiming, China

Speed Skating

  • Women's team pursuit: Canada
  • Men's team pursuit: Norway

The full medal table can be found here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.