There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 12 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men's slalom: Clement Noel, France
Biathlon
- Women's 4x6km Relay: Sweden
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women's team sprint classic: Germany
- Men's team sprint classic: Norway
Freestyle Skiing
- Men's freeski slopestyle: Alexander Hall, USA
- Men's aerials: Qi Guangpu, China
Short Track Speed Skating
- Men's 5000m relay: Canada
- Women's 1500m: Choi Min-jeong, South Korea
The full medal table can be found here.
