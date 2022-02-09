Here's who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday

There were six gold medals up for grabs on Wednesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Here's a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 5 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Women's Slalom: Petra Vlhova, Slovakia
Freestyle Skiing
- Men's Freeski Big Air: Birk Ruud, Norway
Luge
- Doubles: Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, Germany
Nordic Combined
- Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Cross-Country: Vinzenz Geiger, Germany
Short Track Speed Skating
- Men's 1,500m: Hwang Dae-heon, Republic of Korea
Snowboard
- Women's Snowboard Cross: Lindsey Jacobellis, USA
