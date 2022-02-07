Nine gold medals were won on Monday, February 7. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.
Alpine Skiing
Men's Downhill: Beat Feuz, Switzerland
Women's Giant Slalom: Sara Hector, Sweden
Biathlon
Women's 15km Individual: Denise Herrmann, Germany
Figure Skating
Team Event-Women Single Skating Free Skating: Russian Olympic Committee
Short Track Speed Skating
Women's 500m: Arianna Fontana, Italy
Men's 1000m: Ren Ziwei, China
Ski Jumping
Mixed Team: Slovenia
Snowboard
Men's Snowboard Slopestyle: Max Parrot, Canada
Speed Skating
Women's 1500m: Ireen Wust, Netherlands
