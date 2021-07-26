Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday

Twenty-one gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:
Archery
- Men's Team: Republic of Korea
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men's Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)
Canoe Slalom
- Men's Canoe: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia
Cycling Mountain Bike
- Men's Cross-country: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain
Diving
- Men's Synchronised 10m Platform: Great Britain
Fencing
- Women's Sabre Individual: Sofia Pozdniakova, ROC
- Men's Foil Individual: Cheung Ka Long, Hong Kong, China
Judo
- Women's -57kg: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo
- Men's -73kg: Shohei Ono, Japan
Shooting
- Women's Skeet: Amber English, United States
- Men's Skeet: Vincent Hancock, United States
Skateboarding
- Women's Street: Momiji Nishiya, Japan
Swimming
- Women's 100m Butterfly: Margaret MacNeil, Canada
- Men's 100m Breaststroke: Adam Peaty, Great Britain
- Women's 400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
- Men's 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: United States
Table Tennis
- Mixed Doubles: Jun Mizutani/Mima Ito, Japan
Taekwondo
- Women's -67kg: Matea Jelic, Croatia
- Men's -80kg: Maksim Khramtcov, ROC
Triathlon
- Men's Individual: Krisitan Blummenfelt, Norway
Weightlifting
- Women's 55kg: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.