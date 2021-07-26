Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday

Fencing gold medallist Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong looks at his medal while on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's Individual Foil during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, Japan on July 26.

 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-one gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:

Archery

  • Men's Team: Republic of Korea

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men's Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Canoe Slalom

  • Men's Canoe: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia

Cycling Mountain Bike

  • Men's Cross-country: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain

Diving

  • Men's Synchronised 10m Platform: Great Britain

Fencing

  • Women's Sabre Individual: Sofia Pozdniakova, ROC
  • Men's Foil Individual: Cheung Ka Long, Hong Kong, China

Judo

  • Women's -57kg: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo
  • Men's -73kg: Shohei Ono, Japan

Shooting

  • Women's Skeet: Amber English, United States
  • Men's Skeet: Vincent Hancock, United States

Skateboarding

  • Women's Street: Momiji Nishiya, Japan

Swimming

  • Women's 100m Butterfly: Margaret MacNeil, Canada
  • Men's 100m Breaststroke: Adam Peaty, Great Britain
  • Women's 400m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
  • Men's 4 X 100m Freestyle Relay: United States

Table Tennis

  • Mixed Doubles: Jun Mizutani/Mima Ito, Japan

Taekwondo

  • Women's -67kg: Matea Jelic, Croatia
  • Men's -80kg: Maksim Khramtcov, ROC

Triathlon

  • Men's Individual: Krisitan Blummenfelt, Norway

Weightlifting

  • Women's 55kg: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.