Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday

Twenty gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men's Rings: Liu Yang, China
- Women's Floor Exercise: Jade Carey, United States
- Men's Vault: Shin Jea-hwan, South Korea
Athletics
- Men's Long Jump: Miltiadis Tentoglou, Greece
- Women's 100m Hurdles: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Puerto Rico
- Women's Discus Throw: Valarie Allman, United States
- Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco
- Women's 5000m: Sifan Hassan, Netherlands
Badminton
- Women's Doubles: Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu, Indonesia
- Men's Singles: Viktor Axelsen, Denmark
Cycling Track
- Women's Team Sprint: China
Equestrian
- Eventing Jumping Team: Great Britain
- Eventing Individual Jumping: Julia Krajewski, Germany
Shooting
- Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Jean Quiquampoix, France
- Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Zhang Changhong, China
Weightlifting
- Women's 87kg: Wang Zhouyu, China
- Women's +87kg: Li Wenwen, China
Wrestling
- Men's Greco-Roman 60kg: Luis Orta Sanchez, Cuba
- Men's Greco-Roman 130kg : Mijain Lopez Nunez, Cuba
- Women's Freestyle 76kg: Aline Rotter Focken, Germany
