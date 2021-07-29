Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday

Seventeen gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:
Artistic Gymnastics
- Women's All-Around: Sunisa Lee, United States
Judo
- Women's -78 kg: Shori Hamada, Japan
- Men's -100 kg: Aaron Wolf, Japan
Rowing
- Women's Lightweight Double Sculls: Italy
- Men's Lightweight Double Sculls: Ireland
- Women's Pair: New Zealand
- Men's Pair: Croatia
Fencing
- Women's foil team: ROC
Swimming
- Men's 100m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, United States
- Men's 800m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, United States
- Men's 200m breaststroke: Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia
- Women's 200m Butterfly: Zhang Yufei, China
- Women's 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: China
Shooting
- Women's trap: Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova
- Men's trap: Jiri Liptak, Czech Republic
Canoe
- Women's Canoe: Jessica Fox, Australia
Table Tennis
- Women's singles: Chen Meng, China
