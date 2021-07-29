Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday

Suni Lee reacts as she poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final on July 29 in Tokyo, Japan.

 Gregory Bull/AP

Seventeen gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Women's All-Around: Sunisa Lee, United States

Judo

  • Women's -78 kg: Shori Hamada, Japan
  • Men's -100 kg: Aaron Wolf, Japan

Rowing

  • Women's Lightweight Double Sculls: Italy
  • Men's Lightweight Double Sculls: Ireland
  • Women's Pair: New Zealand
  • Men's Pair: Croatia

Fencing

  • Women's foil team: ROC

Swimming

  • Men's 100m Freestyle: Caeleb Dressel, United States
  • Men's 800m Freestyle: Bobby Finke, United States
  • Men's 200m breaststroke: Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia
  • Women's 200m Butterfly: Zhang Yufei, China
  • Women's 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: China

Shooting

  • Women's trap: Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova
  • Men's trap: Jiri Liptak, Czech Republic

Canoe

  • Women's Canoe: Jessica Fox, Australia

Table Tennis

  • Women's singles: Chen Meng, China

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.