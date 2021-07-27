Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

Twenty-two gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:
Artistic Gymnastics
- Women's Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)
Canoe Slalom
- Women's Kayak: Ricarda Funk, Germany
Cycling Mountain Bike
- Women's Cross-country: Jolanda Neff, Switzerland
Diving
- Women's Synchronised 10m Platform: Chen Yuxi/Zhang Jiaqi, China
Equestrian
- Dressage Team Grand Prix Special: Germany
Fencing
- Women's Epee Team: Estonia
Judo
- Women's -63 kg: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France
- Men's -81 kg: Takanori Nagase, Japan
Shooting
- 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: China
- 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: China
Softball
- Japan
Surfing
- Men's: Italo Ferreira, Brazil
- Women's: Carissa Moore, United States
Swimming
- Men's 200m Freestyle: Tom Dean, Great Britain
- Women's 100m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Australia
- Men's 100m Backstroke: Evgeny Rylov, ROC
- Women's 100m Breaststroke: Lydia Jacoby, United States
Taekwondo
- Women's +67kg: Milica Mandic, Serbia
- Men's +80kg: Vladislav Larin, ROC
Triathlon
- Women's Individual: Flora Duffy, Bermuda
Weightlifting
- Women's 59kg: Kuo Hsing-Chun, Chinese Taipei
- Women's 64kg: Maude Charron, Canada
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
