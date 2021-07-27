Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday

US's Carissa Moore celebrates after winning the women's Surfing gold medal final at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, in Chiba, on July 27, during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Twenty-two gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Women's Team: Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Canoe Slalom

  • Women's Kayak: Ricarda Funk, Germany

Cycling Mountain Bike

  • Women's Cross-country: Jolanda Neff, Switzerland

Diving

  • Women's Synchronised 10m Platform: Chen Yuxi/Zhang Jiaqi, China

Equestrian

  • Dressage Team Grand Prix Special: Germany

Fencing

  • Women's Epee Team: Estonia

Judo

  • Women's -63 kg: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France
  • Men's -81 kg: Takanori Nagase, Japan

Shooting

  • 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: China
  • 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team: China

Softball

  • Japan

Surfing

  • Men's: Italo Ferreira, Brazil
  • Women's: Carissa Moore, United States

Swimming

  • Men's 200m Freestyle: Tom Dean, Great Britain
  • Women's 100m Backstroke: Kaylee McKeown, Australia
  • Men's 100m Backstroke: Evgeny Rylov, ROC
  • Women's 100m Breaststroke: Lydia Jacoby, United States

Taekwondo

  • Women's +67kg: Milica Mandic, Serbia
  • Men's +80kg: Vladislav Larin, ROC

Triathlon

  • Women's Individual: Flora Duffy, Bermuda

Weightlifting

  • Women's 59kg: Kuo Hsing-Chun, Chinese Taipei
  • Women's 64kg: Maude Charron, Canada

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.