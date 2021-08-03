Twenty-six gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men's Parallel Bars: Zou Jingyuan, China
- Women's Balance Beam: Guan Chenchen, China
- Men's Horizontal Bar: Hashimoto Daiki, Japan
Athletics
- Women's Long Jump: Malaika Mihambo, Germany
- Men's 400m Hurdles: Karsten Warholm, Norway
- Men's Pole Vault: Armand Duplantis, Sweden
- Women's Hammer Throw: Anita Wlodarczyk, Poland
- Women's 800m: Athing Mu, United States
- Women's 200m: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica
Boxing
- Women's Feather: Irie Sena, Japan
- Men's Welter: Roniel Iglesias, Cuba
Canoe Sprint
- Women's Kayak Single 200m: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand
- Men's Canoe Double 1000m: Cuba
- Men's Kayak Single 1000m: Balint Kopasz, Hungary
- Women's Kayak Double 500m: New Zealand
Cycling Track
- Women's Team Pursuit: Germany
- Men's Team Sprint: Netherlands
Diving
- Men's 3m Springboard: Xie Siyi, China
Sailing
- Women's Skiff-49er FX: Brazil
- Men's Skiff-49er: Great Britain
- Men's One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight): Giles Scott, Great Britain
- Mixed Multihull-Nacra 17 Foiling: Italy
Weightlifting
- Men's 109kg: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan
Wrestling
- Men's Greco-Roman 77kg: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary
- Men's Greco-Roman 97kg : Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee
- Women's Freestyle 68kg: Tamyra Mensah Stock, United States
