Twenty-three gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:
Basketball 3 X 3
- Women's: United States
- Men's: Latvia
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men's All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan
Cycling Road
- Women's Individual Time Trial: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands
- Men's Individual Time Trial: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia
Diving
- Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi, China
Equestrian
- Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle: Germany
Fencing
- Men's Sabre Team: Republic of Korea
Judo
- Women's -70 kg: Chizuru Arai, Japan
- Men's -90 kg: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia
Rowing
- Women's Double Sculls: Romania
- Men's Double Sculls: France
- Women's Four: Australia
- Men's Four: Australia
- Men's Quadruple Sculls: Netherlands
- Women's Quadruple Sculls: China
Rugby Sevens
- Men's: Fiji
- Swimming
- Women's 200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
- Men's 200m Butterfly: Kristof Milak, Hungary
- Women's 200m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
- Women's 1500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States
- Men's 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain
Weightlifting
- Men's 73kg: Shi Zhiyong, China
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.