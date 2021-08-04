Seventeen gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold.
Artistic Swimming
- Duet Free Routine: Russian Olympic Committee
Athletics
- Women's 400m Hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin, United States
- Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda
- Men's Hammer Throw: Wojciech Nowicki, Poland
- Men's 800m: Emmanuel Korir, Kenya
- Men's 200m: Andre de Grasse, Canada
Boxing
- Men's Light Heavy: Arlen Lopez, Cuba
Cycling Track
- Men's Team Pursuit: Italy
Equestrian
- Jumping Individual: Ben Maher, Great Britain
Marathon Swimming
- Women's 10km: Ana Cunha, Brazil
Sailing
- Men's Two Person Dinghy-470: Australia
- Women's Two Person Dinghy-470: Great Britain
Skateboarding
- Women's Park: Yosozumi Sakura, Japan
Weightlifting
- Men's +109kg: Lasha Talakhadze, Georgia
Wrestling
- Men's Greco-Roman 67kg: Mohammadreza Geraei, Iran
- Men's Greco-Roman 87kg : Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine
- Women's Freestyle 62kg: Kawai Yukako, Japan
