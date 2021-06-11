Italy laid down an early marker on the opening night of Euro 2020 with a dominant 3-0 victory over Turkey.
Few had Roberto Mancini's side among the favorites to lift the trophy, but bookmakers may well be adjusting their odds as the Italians looked several leagues above their opponents on a humid night in Rome.
An own goal from Merih Demiral and strikes from Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne gave Italy a deserved victory, though Turkey was certainly underwhelming given the talent, albeit inexperienced, at coach Senol Gunes' disposal.
Sterner tests certainly lay ahead for Italy, but the opening game of this postponed tournament was worth the wait for the Azzurri.
More to follow...
