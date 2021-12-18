Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley with a knockout in the 6th round

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul knocked out UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley during their rematch fight in Florida on Saturday.
Paul scored a KO of Woodley during round 6 of the pay-per-view event, an eight-round cruiserweight that included four fights and took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay.
"Look at what I just did," Paul said after the match, ESPN reported. "Look at the year I just had. Unprecedented. One of the most valuable boxers in this sport. Four fights. Four massive pay-per-views in 13 months. I've knocked out every single person that I've fought."
It was Woodley's second defeat in his pro career, both losses during his bouts against Paul with the first ending in an eight-round split decision.
Woodley was given the opportunity for redemption after Paul's scheduled opponent, Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury, withdrew because of health issues.
This victory is Paul's fifth straight win. He has also previously defeated fellow YouTube personality AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA fighter Ben Askren.
"The perception has changed immensely and rightfully so," Paul said, according to ESPN. "When I came into this, I had a lot to prove. People didn't understand me. They didn't understand my movement. They thought I was just making a mockery of the sport. And now people really see what I'm doing. They respect me, they respect my work, they respect the business side of it."
Before turning toward a boxing career, Paul had been widely known on social media as a brash and controversial YouTube star, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.
Paul had promised Woodley an additional $500,000 bonus if Woodley was able to knock out Paul during the match.
"Caught slipping. Only takes one shot. One Mistake. Beautifully timed," Woodley said in an Instagram post. "Had he dropped his hand i would be celebrating. No hate. Love. I was ready. I was in shape, and blessed to trust God and believe. Heart broken, but not broken.
In 2016, Woodley, also known as "The Chosen One," won a UFC title and subsequently defended it four times, according to ESPN.
The event included an undercard featuring Amanda Serrano against Miriam Gutierrez, Deron Williams against Frank Gore and Liam Paro against Yomar Alamo.
Paul said during the post-match conference that he will now take a vacation and return to fighting whenever he feels likes it.
Fury's withdrawal was due to health issues
Fury posted an Instagram video December 6 explaining the reason behind his withdrawal, revealing he contracted a bacterial chest infection that made it difficult for him to breathe or sleep.
"That went on for about four weeks because I had the mindset of I'm going to keep training, I'm going to get through this, I'm going to have the fight no matter what," Fury said.
However, after a trip to the hospital, the boxer discovered he had a broken rib and multiple fractures and was advised by doctors and his team to withdraw from the fight.
"Even now sitting here filming this video it hasn't really sank in that I'm not fighting," Fury said. "I can't do anything else apart from getting my body right as quickly as possible and look for a new fight date with Jake Paul. There's no other fight that I want out there. That's the fight that I want next."
