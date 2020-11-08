Kevin de Bruyne missed a penalty as Manchester City and Premier League champion Liverpool shared a 1-1 draw on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.
The Belgium international screwed his first-half spot-kick wide of the post after VAR ruled Joe Gomez had used his arm in attempting to stop De Bruyne's cross from the right.
Mo Salah's penalty had given Liverpool an early lead after Kyle Walker fouled Sadio Mane in a bright start for the visitors.
City gradually came back into the game thanks to Gabriel Jesus' clever finish after a slick move.
League leaders Leicester
Had Liverpool won Jurgen Klopp's team would have returned to the top of the Premier League table, but the draw left the champion in third, a point behind leaders Leicester City, who beat Wolves 1-0 earlier on Sunday courtesy of a Jamie Vardy penalty.
The Premier League's top scorer -- Vardy has scored nine goals this season -- then missed another penalty.
After the international break, Liverpool faces Leicester at Anfield on November 21.
Manchester City is 11th in the table, six points behind Leicester, but with a game in hand.
Tottenham Hotspur is second -- Jose Mourinho's side has a better goal difference than Liverpool -- thanks to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.
Harry Kane's 150th Premier League goal -- the England international scored in the 88th minute -- secured Spurs' win.
