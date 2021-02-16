Kylian Mbappe scores a devastating hat trick as PSG stuns Barcelona in the Champions League

Kylian Mbappe scored a wonderful hat trick against Barcelona on Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain secured a devastating 4-1 away win in the first leg of its Champions League round of 16 tie.
The ruthless Frenchman was a constant threat throughout as he once again showed his ability to perform on the biggest stage.
His first goal, a riffled shot into the roof of the net, had canceled out Lionel Messi's earlier penalty and the youngster added a second after half-time as Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen parried a shot into his path.
Moise Kean headed in a third for the Parisians before Mbappe completed his hat trick by finishing off a quick counterattack in the closing stages.
The result gives PSG a huge advantage ahead of the return leg on March 10, as Barcelona faces a mammoth task to progress to the quarterfinals.
More to follow...
