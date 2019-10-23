Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score 15 Champions League goals after netting a second-half hat-trick in PSG's 5-0 rout of Club Brugge on Tuesday.
At 20 years and 306 days old, Mbappe is almost a year younger than Lionel Messi when the Barcelona forward took the record from Raul.
The Frenchman was brought on in the 52nd minute and doubled PSG's lead nine minutes later with a header after Simon Mignolet's save had fallen into his path.
Mbappe latched onto Angel Di Maria's pass for his second, before wrapping up his treble in 22 minutes when Di Maria again threaded a ball through the Brugge defense.
READ: Five-star Tottenham lifts the gloom in north London
"I'm very happy. To come back, score three goals and get an assist, I'm really happy to have helped the team," said the France international, who also set up Mauro Icardi's second of the game.
"We've won against a tough team. At home, Brugge are a very good team. We had a great match and we're very happy to be taking three points back home with us."
The victory means PSG maintains a perfect Champions League record this season having defeated Real Madrid and Galatasaray in its two opening games.
READ: Temporary substitutions could be on the way in football amid concussion fears
Real's 1-0 victory over Galatasary on Tuesday puts the Spanish side second in Group A, five points behind PSG.
Despite its all-star squad, the French champion has struggled to make a mark in Europe and last season was knocked out by Manchester United in the round of 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.