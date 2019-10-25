LAFC ousts LA Galaxy from MLS Cup as crosstown rivalry takes on new heights

Los Angeles Football Club beat the LA Galaxy 5-3 to advance to the Western Conference Final of the MLS Cup Playoffs on Thursday in front of a raucous home crowd who chanted and banged drums well beyond the final whistle. Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- who has fanned the flames of El Trafico since his first MLS match -- scored the tying goal in the 55th minute and notched an assist in what may have been his final match for the Galaxy.