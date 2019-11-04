Lewis Hamilton 'could go on until he's 40,' says dad Anthony

World champion once again.
That Lewis Hamilton made his 2019 Formula One title success -- his fifth in the last six years and sixth overall -- look like such a procession is testament to his superior racing skills, unmatched by any other driver on the grid.
For much of the season, the Briton didn't even possess the fastest car but, as Ferrari found out on more than one occasion, speed is meaningless without a driver's calm temperament and an error-free team strategy.
Even teammate Valtteri Bottas, competing in identical machinery, has only managed four race wins in 2019 to Hamilton's 10.
There's a lot of baggage and criticism that accompanies Hamilton -- the social media posts and interviews that have prompted a bit of a backlash -- that it can sometimes detract from his talents on the track.
But now that number six is in the bag Hamilton, stands alone as the sport's second most successful driver in history, behind only Michael Schumacher,
Though he is still one behind the German's all-time record, at 34 years of age time is on his side to eclipse every record set before him.
However, should he already be considered the GOAT? Former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg thinks Hamilton isn't there quite just yet.
"Karting together who would have thought that we'd both be F1 world champion one day," Rosberg, who pipped Hamilton to the 2016 title, wrote. "And you? You've achieved it for the sixth time -- on your way to becoming the GOAT."
If Hamilton is well on his way to becoming the greatest driver Formula One has ever seen, so too is he on his way to becoming Briain's greatest ever athlete, according to Gary Lineker.
"A phenomenal achievement by one of our greatest ever sportsmen," said the former England international.
If he isn't quite the GOAT just yet, then surely he stands head and shoulders above his contemporaries.
From a small boy with a love of karting growing up in Stevenage, perhaps even Hamilton could never have imagined achieving so much.
"I've always said that reaching Michael was never a target for me," Hamilton said after the race. I definitely had thought that getting anywhere near Michael was just so far-fetched.
"Now it seems so close, yet it is so far away that I still can't really comprehend."
In the meantime surely a meeting with the Queen is on the cards next?
