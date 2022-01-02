Lionel Messi is one of four Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players to have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said in a statement on Sunday.
The other three players are Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.
All players are "in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," the team said.
PSG is scheduled to face Vannes in the French Cup's round of 32 on Monday.
More to follow.
