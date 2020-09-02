Lionel Messi's father discusses son's future with Barcelona leadership

Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, met with Barcelona leadership for 90 minutes on Wednesday to discuss the footballer's future with the club.
A source with direct knowledge of the meeting told CNN Sport that Jorge was accompanied by Lionel's brother Rodrigo, plus a lawyer, and met with Barca President Josep Maria Bartomeu and board member Javier Bordas.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity, in keeping with the club's rules about official statements to the media.
The source said the meeting was convivial, but that the club has no intention of ending Messi's contract.
In fact, the source said, Barcelona is only interested in negotiating an extension for two more years with the 33-year-old Argentine forward. Messi's contract will run out on June 30, 2021.
The release clause associated with Messi's contract is believed to be 700 million euros ($833 million).
However, according to multiple reports, Messi believes he has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave Barcelona for free this summer.
Reportedly, the clause expired on June 10, 2020, but Messi and his representatives believe he still has the right to activate it now due to the season being extended because of the pandemic.
Jorge Messi had landed in Barcelona on Wednesday morning after flying in overnight from Rosario, Argentina.
The 33-year-old Argentine international failed to show up for a coronavirus test at Barcelona's training ground on Sunday and subsequently did not attend pre-season training on Monday or Tuesday.
