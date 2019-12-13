Christmas came early for Liverpool fans on Friday as manager Jurgen Klopp signed a new deal which will see the German extend his stay at the club until 2024.
The 52-year-old joined Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in October 2015 and has enjoyed plenty of success in his current role.
He won the Champions League with the Reds last season and his team is currently eight points clear at the top of the English Premier League.
"For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve," Klopp told the club website.
"When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow."
He added: "When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.
"If I didn't I would not be re-signing. This club is in such a good place, I couldn't contemplate leaving."
More to follow ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.