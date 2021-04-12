Cruz Hewitt, son of former tennis world No. 1 Lleyton, is proving he's a chip off the old block after winning an Australian Under-12s clay court tournament.
The 12-year-old cruised to victory without dropping a set, according to the Australian Associated Press, and even went on to win the Under-12s doubles title alongside Asher Brownrigg.
"So proud to take home the title in the Claycourt Nationals," he wrote on Instagram. "Had a great week in Canberra."
While Cruz is no doubt showing plenty of potential, he still has a long way to go to reach the high standards set by his father, a two-time grand slam champion.
On top of his victories at Wimbledon and the US Open, Lleyton became the youngest male player to reach world No. 1 in the ATP era in November 2001. He also won the Tour Finals twice and the US Open men's doubles title in 2000.
After the tournament, proud parents Lleyton and Bec posted photos with Cruz. "What a week for the little fella Cruz Hewitt winning the National Claycourt singles and doubles titles! Proud mama!!" Bec wrote.
Lleyton added: "National Claycourt Champ Cruz Hewitt."
