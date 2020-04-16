Brian Allen, a center for the Los Angeles Rams, tested positive for the coronavirus, a team spokesman told CNN on Wednesday.
The Rams posted on Twitter that Allen is "feeling good, he's healthy and he's on the road to recovery."
Allen, who is 24 years old, is the first active NFL player to publicly disclose his positive test for Covid-19.
The news was first reported by Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, who spoke to Allen.
Glazer said Allen told him that he tested positive for the virus three weeks ago and then again early last week.
According to Glazer, Allen said he lost his sense of smell and taste, and was even unable to smell ammonia smelling salts. He also had flu-like symptoms. Glazer says that Allen is now symptom-free.
Last month, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first NFL figure to publicly acknowledge a positive coronavirus test. He since has been cleared.
Allen, who was selected by the Rams in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, has played two seasons in the NFL. He's started 22 regular season games in his career, including nine games in 2019. He played college football at Michigan State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.