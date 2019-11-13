After watching KSI and Logan Paul's debut professional boxing fight, Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury wants in.
You can understand why. British YouTuber KSI and vlogger Paul did battle in front of a packed-out Staples Center on November 9, for which they both earned $900,000. That's more than some boxers earn for professional world title fights.
Saturday's fight was watched by millions, with promoter Eddie Hearn claiming it was "the biggest pay-per-view (event) in the UK of the year so far," eclipsing Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.
Afterwards, Hearn said he received "five or six calls this week" from celebrities wanting to fight KSI.
"I've heard he wants to continue fighting so if he wants a real fight, he knows where I am," Fury told reporters. "I'm saying to KSI, if you want it, you know where it is.
"I'm young and we are both from that influencing world -- he is from YouTube, I am from Love Island.
"We both have a great following here in the UK. Why not make it a 'Battle of Britain'?"
READ: KSI and Logan Paul box smart in 'fight to legitimize' YouTubers
Next month Fury, who is the younger brother of heavyweight fighter Tyson Fury, will appear in the ring for the first time since finishing as a runner up in the UK reality TV show Love Island in the summer.
The 20-year-old is undefeated in his boxing career so far, having won his first two fights, with his last fight coming in March.
Fury watched the two YouTubers -- who have a combined 40 million subscribers -- slog it out in what was a rematch of their first fight in Manchester in 2018.
The two controversial figures first faced off in Manchester, which was later called "The Biggest Internet Event in History." That ended in a draw.
The rematch was staged in LA and was broadcast on Sky Sports and DAZN. World champions Devin Haney and Billy Joe Saunders both fought on the undercard.
The fight between KSI and Paul went the full six rounds.
READ: Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams retires over fears of sight loss
"They've had no boxing experience, they've sold out the Staples Account, they've been on a 10-week training camp, they've trained their balls off," said Fury.
"They've got in the ring and had a fight in front of a big crowd. A lot of people talk about boxing behind their keyboards or on their computer.
"These men have trained and gone and had a fight together. They've been in a live fight together in front of millions of people.
"I have the utmost respect for KSI and Logan Paul because I know how hard this job is."
Fury will fight at London's Copper Box Arena on 21 December on the undercard of Daniel Dubois vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto.
Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos
"I'm bringing a whole new audience over of people who have never even watched a fight before. It's not just a fight with blood but it's an event," added Fury.
"I do not want to be another reality TV star that has been and gone. I want to build on that platform. I've established who I am and now I want to come back home and that is in the ring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.