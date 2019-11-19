Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain's national coach, five months after he left the job to spend more time with his family during his daughter's battle with bone cancer. The nine-year-old died in August.
His former assistant Robert Moreno had taken over duties in Enrique's absence and had guided Spain to Euro 2020 qualification.
"Luis Enrique had our promise that he had the doors of the national team open since the moment he left," said Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.
"This is a project that started with the qualification of the Euro and will continue until the Qatar World Cup and we want to wish Luis Enrique a happy return to his job."
More to follow...
