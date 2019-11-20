Mark Sampson: Ex-England women's coach charged with racist language

Former England women's manager Mark Sampson has been charged with alleged racist language by the English Football Association.
The 37-year-old is the caretaker boss of League Two side Stevenage having taking over on a temporary contract at the start of the season.
The allegations of racist language were reportedly made by a former coach and an investigation has been under way since September.
"It is alleged that a comment made by the Stevenage FC caretaker manager breached FA Rule E3(1) as it was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting," read a statement from the FA.
"It is further alleged that the comment also constitutes an 'aggravated breach,' which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it referenced ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality."
Sampson has until December 6 to provide a response to the charge.
Sacked by England
At the time of the allegations, Stevenage conducted an internal investigation which concluded the claims had "no foundation."
CNN has reached out to Stevenage but the club has yet to comment on the latest charges.
Sampson was previously sacked from his role as the women's national team boss in 2017 for "inappropriate and unacceptable behavior" towards female players in a previous role.
Before his dismissal, Sampson was cleared of wrongdoing following discrimination allegations made by England players, including Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence.
He denied the claims but an independent barrister ruled Sampson made unacceptable "ill-judged attempts at humour" on two occasions.
The FA apologized to Aluko and Spence over the comments which were deemed to be "discriminatory on the grounds of race."
Sampson later reached a settlement with the FA over his case for unfair dismissal.
