The medals ceremony for the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022 has been delayed due to "legal consultation," International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams told a media briefing on Wednesday.
The ROC clinched the gold medal with the United States taking silver and Japan bronze in Monday's event.
The ceremony was due to be held on Tuesday evening local time but was removed from the events list.
Adams said the situation arose at short notice, adding that it was an "emerging issue," which requires "legal consultation with the International Skating Union."
When asked whether the legal issues will be resolved in time before the athletes leave Beijing, Adams said everyone is doing "absolutely everything" to sort the situation out as soon as possible as it includes athletes that won medals.
"We will be doing our level utmost to make sure it is resolved as quickly as possible, but as you know legal issues can sometimes drag on," he added.
