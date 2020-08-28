A MotoGP rider avoiding serious injury after jumping off his bike. Major US athletes and sports organizations taking a stand followiing the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lionel Messi saying he wants to leave Barcelona. A four-year-old hitting a hole-in-one. Here are the must-see videos of the week from the world of sport.
MotoGP drama
A week after miraculously avoiding a flying motorcycle that almost hit him at high speed, Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales was counting his lucky stars for a second time after a terrifying incident during Sunday's Styrian MotoGP in Austria.
Messi on the move?
He's one of the world's greatest ever players, who appeared destined to be a one-club man. But now Lionel Messi's relationship with Barcelona looks to be irreparably fractured.
'Bubble life'
Germany's Alexander Zverev is among those tennis stars living inside tbe US Open "bubble" right now -- he's seeing it as a "once in a lifetime experience."
Taking a stand
Across the sports world in the US, athletes held an unprecedented wildcat strike, refusing to play their regularly scheduled games. The decision started with the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and stemmed from the police shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.
Solidarity
"Inside the NBA" analyst Kenny Smith walked off his show in solidarity with NBA players boycotting the police shooting of Blake.
And finally ...
The odds of the average golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,000 to 1, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry. One four-year-old has just defied the odds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.