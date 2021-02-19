The NCAA announced Friday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of the 2021 Division I Men's Basketball Championship -- up to 25% of an arena's capacity.
Each game's capacity limit will be based on all players, essential staff and players' and coaches' family members, as well as fans.
"After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men's Basketball Tournament," said NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt.
"This year's tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won't be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament."
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all 67 games of this year's tournament will be played in the Indianapolis area, with the majority taking place in the city.
In its statement, the NCAA said the decision to allow some fans to attend the tournament was made in conjunction with the Indiana State Health Department and local county health officials.
All attendees will be required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance due to the pandemic, and thorough cleaning and safety measures will be put in place.
Safety and health protocols will also include testing and contact tracing requirements for teams before they arrive and throughout their stay at the tournament.
