Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has continued his ongoing spat with fellow player Casper Ruud in an explosive tweet Thursday.
Kyrgios labeled the Norwegian "boring" in response to comments made by Ruud about the pair's first meeting at this year's Italian Open, in which the Australian was disqualified for throwing a chair in rage.
Ruud, who had passionately celebrated his default victory, later said his opponent was "totally crazy" and an "idiot on court" in an exclusive interview with TennisportalenI Wednesday.
Kyrgios, who initially took to Twitter in May to laugh at Ruud's reaction to the win, reignited the bitterness after the latest dig.
"Next time you have something to say, I would appreciate you say it to my face, I'm sure you wouldn't run your mouth so much after that," he tweeted at Ruud.
"Until then I will continue to rather watch paint dry then watch you play tennis, boring af."
Kyrgios added: "But again, I also understand why you have to keep my name in your mouth because people don't even realize that you play tennis. Goodluck in Milan champ x."
READ: Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets and curses at umpire in Cincinnati defeat
READ: Is Nick Kyrgios good for tennis?
History of controversy
Kyrgios is no stranger to controversy and is on probation for his on-court behavior.
He was initially fined $113,000 for smashing two rackets and calling chair umpire Fergus Murphy a "f***ing tool" in his three set defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Cincinnati Masters in August.
However, the sport's governing body identified a pattern of behavior and put him on probation for six months with the stipulation he consults a behavioral management expert.
In 2016, he was banned for eight weeks and fined $25,000 for failing to "give best efforts" at the Shanghai Masters.
In March, he became engaged in a verbal spat with a heckling fan at the Miami Open, which resulted in the fan being removed from the court.
More recently, he labeled the ATP as "pretty corrupt" during the US Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.