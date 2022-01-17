Novak Djokovic arrives back in Belgrade after deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has arrived back in Serbia's capital Belgrade after his deportation from Australia ended the world No. 1 tennis player's hopes of playing in the Australian Open.
Djokovic traveled to Belgrade from Melbourne via Dubai after losing a court challenge on Sunday against the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa on public health and order grounds.
Under Australian law, Djokovic can be banned from the country for three years, though Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews hasn't ruled out an exemption. "Any application will be reviewed on its merits," she said.
The Australian Open is the first grand slam of the tennis season. The second is the French Open at Roland Garros, which is being staged between May 22 and June 5.
But all professional athletes who wish to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, France's Sports Ministry told CNN on Monday.
France's vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a vaccine certificate to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and sports arenas, among others.
"The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be required once the law comes into force in institutions that were already subject to the health pass (sporting or cultural). This will apply to everyone (spectators, professional sportspeople)," a French Sports Ministry spokeswoman told CNN.
That new legislation puts the chances of Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, competing at the French Open in jeopardy.
The French Open previously allowed for unvaccinated players to compete as they operated in a bubble around the tournament.
Djokovic is the reigning men's singles champion on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the 34-year-old Serbian has won 20 grand-slam titles.
"As for Roland Garros, it's in May. The situation may change by then and it is hoped that it will be more favorable. So we'll see but now clearly it's not exception [from the rules]," the spokeswoman added.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.