Pakistan will play a home Test cricket match for the first time in 10 years after announcing a two-game series against Sri Lanka in December.
The country has not hosted a Test match -- a game which takes place over five days -- since the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus was attacked in Lahore in 2009.
Six Pakistani policeman and two civilians were killed when 12 gunmen opened fire on the bus carrying the Sri Lankan team to the stadium.
Seven Sri Lankan players -- including star batsmen Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene -- were injured.
The bus was targeted as the players made their way to play the third day of a Test in March 2009.
The remaining uninjured players were evacuated from Gaddafi Stadium by a Pakistani air force helicopter.
"This is a fabulous news for Pakistan cricket and its reputation of being as safe and secure as any other country in the world," Zakir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board's director of international cricket, said.
"We are thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket for agreeing to send their team for the longer version of the game, which will contribute significantly in the PCB's efforts and drive for regular resumption of international cricket and help in its endeavors of attracting new audiences and younger generation."
Originally, Pakistan was scheduled to play Tests against Sri Lanka in October and then return in December for shorter-forms of the game.
But these were swapped to allow the security situation to be assessed before deciding the home venues.
There were fears the tour would have to be moved from Pakistan completely, after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released a statement saying it had received "reliable information of a possible terrorist threat" against the national squad
After a successful white-ball cricket tour, Pakistan's two home Tests were confirmed.
The first Test will take place in Rawalpindi from December 11-15, with the second being held in Karachi from December 19-23.
They will be a part of the new World Test Championship.
Pakistan has been playing most of its 'home' Test series in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates since the 2009 attack.
Shorter forms of cricket have already returned to the country. Since 2009, 14 T20s and five one-day internationals have been staged in the country.
SLC chief executive Ashley de Silva said: "We are pleased to confirm our return visit to Pakistan as, based on our earlier visit, we are comfortable and convinced conditions are suitable and conducive for Test cricket.
"We also believe all cricket playing countries should host international cricket at home and in this relation, we are happy to play our part in complete resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, which not only has a proud history but has been one of our biggest supporters in our early days as a cricket nation."
