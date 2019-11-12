Raheem Sterling has been dropped for England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday after an altercation with national teammate Joe Gomez.
Manchester City's star forward said "emotions got the better of me" during a "five to ten second thing" with the Liverpool defender at St. George's Park, the national team's training complex.
The pair had previously clashed during Sunday's English Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City as the race for the title heated up.
The English Football Association confirmed there had been a "disturbance in a private team area" on Monday but that Sterling would remain with the squad.
However, Sterling took to social media to assure both he and Gomez were "good" and that focus was solely on Thursday's game at Wembley.
"Both Joe and I have had words and figured things out and moved on," Sterling posted on Instagram.
"We are in a sport where emotions run high and I am man enough to admit when emotions got the better of me."
A win against Montenegro would confirm England's place at Euro 2020 but manager Gareth Southgate said the decision to drop Sterling was made with the "agreement of the entire squad."
"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team," said Southgate.
"Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw."
