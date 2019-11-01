Rugby World Cup final predictions: Animal edition

While many have England down as not-so-slight favorites for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against South Africa, it is anything but a foregone conclusion.
If recent Rugby World Cups have taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected.
After all, England was not even expected to reach the final but thumped the All Blacks last weekend in what was viewed as one of the great World Cup performances.
So, since man has been having trouble picking winners, perhaps it's time we let our friends in the animal kingdom have a turn.
READ: Rugby World Cup final win would mean so much to South Africa, says coach Rassie Erasmus
READ: 80 minutes from glory -- Can South Africa upset favorite England?
Ever since Paul the Octopus shot to fame by correctly predicting all of Germany's results at the 2010 football World Cup, the world has been searching for the soothsaying mollusc's rightful heir (a sad footnote is that Paul passed away three months later).
One animal chancing its trotter on the result is a piglet, which is betting its bacon that South Africa will secure a record-equaling third title.
However, one feathery visionary doesn't agree -- and you've heard the one about the wise old owl.
Lastly, we couldn't go without letting man's best friend have a say and these pooches are pawsitive it will be South Africa lifting the famous trophy.
Watch the video above to get the animal kingdom's lowdown on rugby's showpiece occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.