Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird won the first race of the 2019-20 Formula E season in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.
BMW driver Alexander Sims started on pole, but after Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne edged ahead, Bird took the lead with just over 10 minutes remaining.
A crash involving Audi driver Daniel Abt ensured a safety car was deployed with six minutes remaining, but British driver Bird held on for his ninth ePrix victory, finishing 1.319 seconds ahead of André Lotterer, with Vandoorne in third.
Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne -- who has won the last two titles -- had to retire early on due to a fault with his car.
The drivers will race once again on Saturday, completing a double header at Ad Diriyah ePrix in Diriyah.
More to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.