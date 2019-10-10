Scotland seeks legal advice as typhoon threatens World Cup progress

Scottish rugby officials have sought legal advice on whether its crucial Rugby World Cup clash with host Japan can be canceled because of the threat of Typhoon Hagibis.
The Scots are due to face Japan in Yokohama Sunday in a game they must win to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages, but the match could be called off for safety reasons.
Under World Cup rules, there is no provision for a postponement and the result would go down as a 0-0 draw with both team awarded two points, meaning Scotland would likely be eliminated.
"For World Rugby to just simply state that the game has to be canceled goes against the whole sporting integrity of the tournament," said Scotland Rugby Union (SRU) chief executive Mark Dodson, talking to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme Friday.
"We've had legal opinion that challenges World Rugby's interpretation."
READ: Super Typhoon Hagibis causes World Cup chaos
'We've got to believe'
Japan is top of Pool A on 14 points with world No.1 Ireland, which takes on Samoa Saturday, in second on 11 points and Scotland third on 10.
With hopes hanging by a thread, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has pleaded with organizers to ensure the game goes ahead.
"I hope everyone involved in the tournament wants the game to be played and will do their utmost for the game to be played," Townsend told reporters Thursday.
"I have looked at the weather and Sunday night is meant to be nice and calm.
"Now what may happen is infrastructure may not be in place, even though the weather is nice. We have got to believe, and have faith in the organizers, that the game will be played, even if it is behind closed doors or played at a different venue."
Saturday's games between New Zealand and Italy, as well as England's match against France, have already been called off because of the approaching typhoon.
"While making every possible effort to put in place a contingency plan that would enable all of Saturday's matches to be played, it would be grossly irresponsible to leave teams, fans, volunteers and other tournament personnel exposed during what is predicted to be a severe typhoon," said tournament director Alan Gilpin Thursday.
"As a result, we have taken the decision to cancel some matches in order to ensure the safety of all involved. It is the right thing to do, and comes with the support of all stakeholders, including the teams."
READ: A fan's guide to the Rugby World Cup
View the latest Rugby World Cup news, feature stories, photos and videos on CNN.com.
'Hasn't been a fluke'
Japan's coach Jamie Joseph has bristled at insinuations that his side would prefer the game to be canceled, thereby allowing an easy passage to the last eight.
"Everyone in our squad, the players and staff, wants to play the match," Joseph told reporters Friday. "I'd like to remind people that it hasn't been a fluke. We have played and won three matches and that has put us in the best position in the pool."
READ: 'The biggest show in town' -- how rugby united a divided Ireland
Japan secured a historic 19-12 victory over Ireland — the same team that beat Scotland 27-3 — and has demonstrated that it is a formidable force in front of its home fans.
"The difference between us and Scotland is we are driven and supported by the whole country," Joseph said.
Joseph was also rankled by the shifting narrative away from his team's exploits on the field.
"All the media reports in the last few days are about an uncontrollable thing like the typhoon and [the coverage] has really lost its way," he said. "The reports I have read are about legal proceedings, but what I'm saying is it's a huge test match for our team and I feel that we have the most to lose as we are in the best position to top the pool.
"It's important for us to wake up on Monday morning and understand that [either] we are a worthy top eight team or we are not quite good enough."
Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
READ: Rugby World Cup: US tournament would be a 'catapult to the future,' says captain Scully
'Unique occasion'
Hagibis is expected to make landfall Saturday and experts have warned that it could potentially be more powerful than Typhoon Ida, which caused widespread destruction in 1958.
The British Embassy in Tokyo has issued advice to fans in Japan regarding their safety over the weekend.
Both Dodson and Townsend spoke of the importance of player and fan safety but Scotland's coach emphasized his desperation to see the game take place.
"The opportunity to face the hosts in such a decisive pool match will be a unique occasion and should be a great spectacle," said Townsend.
"Games of this magnitude don't come around very often in a playing career so we will be giving it everything to make sure it is a memorable match."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.