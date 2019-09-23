Italian football authorities must take a tougher stance on racism following yet another incident of racial abuse in Serie A, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
Sunday's 2-2 draw between Atalanta and Fiorentina was temporarily suspended after Fiorentina defender Dalbert Henrique was subjected to racist abuse by Atalanta fans.
After about 30 minutes, the Brazilian approached the referee and appeared to look towards the stands in the direction of the insults.
An announcement was read out over the stadium tannoy system warning fans the match would not be restarted until the chants had stopped. The game eventually resumed after a delay of several minutes.
"Racism is combated with education, condemnation and discussion," Infantino said on a program aired by Italian state broadcaster RAI. "You can't have racism in society or in football. In Italy the situation hasn't improved and this is serious.
"You need to identify those responsible and throw them out of the stadiums. You need, as in England, the certainty of the penalty. You can't be afraid to condemn racists, we need to combat them until they stop."
Atalanta were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.
On Tuesday, the Italian Football Association said Cagliari would not be punished for the racist monkey chants directed towards Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku by its fans, while no punishment has been handed to Hellas Verona for its fans racially abusing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie last week.
FA investigate Bernardo tweet
Meanwhile, the English Football Association has been notified of an alleged racist tweet posted by Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, according to anti-discrimination charity Kick it Out.
The Portuguese midfielder posted a tweet with a photo believed to be City teammate Benjamin Mendy as a child, with the caption: "Guess who?" and an image of the mascot for Spanish chocolate brand Conguitos.
Bernardo, who has been heavily criticized in social media following the post, later deleted the tweet and posted another saying: "Can't even joke with a friend these days... You guys..."
Should the FA decide to take action, Bernardo could face a fine or a ban.
Mendy replied to the tweet with a series of laughing emojis and clapping hands, with the caption: "1-0 for you will see."
