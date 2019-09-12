Show jumping stars join jet set in Saint-Tropez for LGCT showdown

It's a long-time favorite of the international jet set, but taking to the skies of Saint-Tropez this weekend will be show jumping's biggest stars for the penultimate event in the Longines Global Champions Tour.
All of the top 10 riders in the season standings will be in action at the stunning venue next to the famous Pampelonne Beach near the glamorous French Riviera resort.
And in the last event before the regular-season finale in New York at the end of September, the clock is ticking for riders to secure their spot at the exclusive LGCT Super Grand Prix at the GC Prague Playoffs in November.
Briton Ben Maher is the overall defending champion and heads the standings this season following last week's win in Rome, but Belgium's Pieter Devos will be looking to regain his long-time lead.
Germany's Daniel Deusser and France's Kevin Staut are not far behind, while Maikel van der Vleuten of the Netherlands leads the chasing pack.
The event, in the wooded enclave of Ramatuelle near Saint-Tropez, is the penultimate chance for big-name riders such as Edwina Tops-Alexander, Scott Brash, Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut to qualify for Prague.
In the Global Champions League team event, the London Knights are clinging to a one-point lead from St. Tropez Pirates with the Shanghai Swans 10 points further adrift in third.
The LGCT New York event takes place from September 27-29, with the Prague Playoffs from November 21-24.
